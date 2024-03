With winter on its way out, one Rocky Mountain town says goodbye to its ice castles In a Colorado mountain town, an annual tradition of building ice castles met challenges this year due to warm winter weather.

National With winter on its way out, one Rocky Mountain town says goodbye to its ice castles With winter on its way out, one Rocky Mountain town says goodbye to its ice castles Listen · 2:53 2:53 In a Colorado mountain town, an annual tradition of building ice castles met challenges this year due to warm winter weather. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor