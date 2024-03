In North Gaza, a local soup kitchen tries to compensate for hunger amid dwindling aid NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Hani Almadhoun, director of philanthropy at UNRWA USA, about a soup kitchen his brother recently opened in northern Gaza, where hunger is widespread.

