Maurice Vellekoop on his graphic memoir and growing up gay in a conservative household NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Canadian graphic artist Maurice Vellekoop about growing up gay in a conservative household and his new illustrated memoir, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together."

Author Interviews Maurice Vellekoop on his graphic memoir and growing up gay in a conservative household Maurice Vellekoop on his graphic memoir and growing up gay in a conservative household Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Canadian graphic artist Maurice Vellekoop about growing up gay in a conservative household and his new illustrated memoir, "I'm So Glad We Had This Time Together." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor