Will Tracy, creator of HBO's 'Regime' on the dark comedy about a European autocrat NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Will Tracy, the creator and show runner of HBO's series "The Regime," about an off-kilter autocrat of an unnamed Central European country.

Television Will Tracy, creator of HBO's 'Regime' on the dark comedy about a European autocrat Will Tracy, creator of HBO's 'Regime' on the dark comedy about a European autocrat Listen · 7:32 7:32 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Will Tracy, the creator and show runner of HBO's series "The Regime," about an off-kilter autocrat of an unnamed Central European country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor