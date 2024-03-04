Why Millions of Palestinians Living in Arab Countries are Stateless

There are an estimated six million Palestinian refugees. Most of them are descendants of families forced to leave their homeland in 1948, during the war surrounding the establishment of Israel. They're scattered around the world and in some of the countries where they've settled, they've been stateless for generations. We go to a Palestinian community in Baghdad, Iraq.



Join State of the World+ to listen sponsor-free and support the work of NPR journalists bringing you stories from around the world. Visit plus.npr.org.