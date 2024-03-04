Accessibility links
How sustainable burials could save the planet—and maybe your pocketbook : The Indicator from Planet Money One estimate says 2.4 million people die in the U.S. each year, and burying them is expensive: a typical burial can cost about $10,000. That's a lot of money, caskets, and plots filling up cemeteries. But ... what if there was a cost-effective option to bury people, one that was good for the Earth and your pocket book? Today, we look at the prices and features of sustainable burials.

A posed dummy with plant material demonstrates how the decedent's body is placed in a Recompose cradle during a laying-in ceremony, just before the soil transformation process begins. Photo Credit: Recompose
Enlarge this image
Recompose
A posed dummy with plant material demonstrates how the decedent&#039;s body is placed in a Recompose cradle during a laying-in ceremony, just before the soil transformation process begins. Photo Credit: Recompose
Recompose

One estimate says 2.4 million people die in the U.S. each year, and burying them is expensive: a typical burial can cost about $10,000. That's a lot of money, caskets, and plots filling up cemeteries.

But...what if there was a cost-effective option to bury people, one that was good for the Earth and your pocket book? Today, we look at the prices and features of sustainable burials.

