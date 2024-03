RuPaul's House Of Hidden Meanings : Fresh Air The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert." In a new memoir, he writes about growing up Black and queer in San Diego. And how he forged a new and glamorous identity in the punk rock and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York City. The memoir is titled The House of Hidden Meanings.



Fresh Air RuPaul's House Of Hidden Meanings RuPaul's House Of Hidden Meanings Listen · 44:34 44:34 The Emmy-winning host of RuPaul's Drag Race describes himself as "an introvert masquerading as an extrovert." In a new memoir, he writes about growing up Black and queer in San Diego. And how he forged a new and glamorous identity in the punk rock and drag scenes of Atlanta and New York City. The memoir is titled The House of Hidden Meanings.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews a new oral history of the Village Voice.