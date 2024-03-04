'If You Can Keep It': Covering The 2024 Election Responsibly

According to an October poll, only around 30 percent of Americans trust the media to report on news fairly.

It raises the question as we head into Super Tuesday and a long election year: How can the press responsibly cover the 2024 election?

Some news organizations have already committed to working differently this year. The Arizona Mirror announced last week that it's ditching "junk food" election coverage.

How can the media best center voters and ignore the noise ahead of complex, and in many cases, misleading news cycles?

