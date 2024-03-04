Accessibility links
'If You Can Keep It': Covering The 2024 Election Responsibly : 1A According to an October poll, only around 30 percent of Americans trust the media to report on news fairly.

It raises the question as we head into Super Tuesday and a long election year: How can the press responsibly cover the 2024 election?

Some news organizations have already committed to working differently this year. The Arizona Mirror announced last week that it's ditching "junk food" election coverage.

We discuss how media can best center voters and ignore the noise ahead of complex, and in many cases misleading, news cycles.

1A

'If You Can Keep It': Covering The 2024 Election Responsibly

Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stand next to a sign asking voters to write in President Joe Biden in January in Loudon, New Hampshire. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images hide caption

Campaign signs for Republican presidential candidates former President Donald Trump and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley stand next to a sign asking voters to write in President Joe Biden in January in Loudon, New Hampshire.

