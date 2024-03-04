The Supreme Court Hands Trump A Legal And Political Win

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Getty Images Pool/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump scored a legal victory today. The Supreme Court ruled 9 to 0 that the likely Republican nominee for President should be restored to the ballot in Colorado.



The decision also says individual states cannot bar candidates for federal office under the insurrection clause. So: a legal victory, and also a political victory.



As the clock ticks toward November 5th – Election day – it's increasingly looking like the many legal cases focused on former President Trump may tip his way, or remain unresolved.



What impact will this have on Trump's campaign for a second term in the White House?



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Jordan-Marie Smith and Brianna Scott. It was edited by Courtney Dorning and Dana Farrington. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.