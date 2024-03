Negotiators in Cairo aim to strike a deal for a cease-fire in the war in Gaza Both Israel and Hamas agree to the basic framework of the deal: a six-week cease-fire, an exchange of some of the Israeli hostages in Gaza for Palestinian prisoners and getting more aid to Gaza.

