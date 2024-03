Pakistan's new prime minister is also the country's old prime minster Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's prime minister. He's widely seen as the army's pick to lead, but without apparent electoral legitimacy. Can he deal with the country's mounting challenges?

Asia Pakistan's new prime minister is also the country's old prime minster Pakistan's new prime minister is also the country's old prime minster Listen · 2:40 2:40 Shehbaz Sharif returns as Pakistan's prime minister. He's widely seen as the army's pick to lead, but without apparent electoral legitimacy. Can he deal with the country's mounting challenges? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor