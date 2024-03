One of the most pro-Palestinian nations isn't in the Middle East. It's Ireland Why is Ireland one of the most pro-Palestinian nations in the world? A shared history of occupation, sectarian conflict — and past experience with a U.K. colonial official named Balfour.

Europe One of the most pro-Palestinian nations isn't in the Middle East. It's Ireland One of the most pro-Palestinian nations isn't in the Middle East. It's Ireland Listen · 6:57 6:57 Why is Ireland one of the most pro-Palestinian nations in the world? A shared history of occupation, sectarian conflict — and past experience with a U.K. colonial official named Balfour. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor