National Californians are voting on a Senate seat that hasn't been open since 1992 Californians are voting on a Senate seat that hasn't been open since 1992 California holds an open primary Tuesday — meaning candidates from both parties run together with the top two advancing. Candidates are vying to replace the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein.