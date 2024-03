Supreme Court unanimously restores Trump to the Colorado primary ballot NPR's Michel Martin speaks with UCLA law professor and election law expert Rick Hasen about the U.S. Supreme Court restoring Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on the Colorado primary ballot.

Law Supreme Court unanimously restores Trump to the Colorado primary ballot Supreme Court unanimously restores Trump to the Colorado primary ballot NPR's Michel Martin speaks with UCLA law professor and election law expert Rick Hasen about the U.S. Supreme Court restoring Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on the Colorado primary ballot.