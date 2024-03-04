Accessibility links
FAA audit faults Boeing for quality control 737 Max failures The findings, part of a six-week audit, by the FAA singled out both Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems in the wake of January's in-flight door plug blowout on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jet.

Business

FAA audit faults Boeing for 'multiple instances' of quality control shortcomings

Enlarge this image

Boeing workers at the Renton Municipal Airport in Wash. finalize assembly of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet on Feb. 27, 2024. An FAA audit faulted Boeing for "multiple instances" of quality control shortcomings. Jovelle Tamayo for NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Jovelle Tamayo for NPR

Boeing workers at the Renton Municipal Airport in Wash. finalize assembly of an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet on Feb. 27, 2024. An FAA audit faulted Boeing for "multiple instances" of quality control shortcomings.

Jovelle Tamayo for NPR

WASHINGTON — After a six-week audit of Boeing, federal regulators say they found quality control problems at Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, one of its top suppliers.

The Federal Aviation Administration says it found "multiple instances" of Boeing and Spirit failing to "comply with manufacturing quality control requirements."

The FAA launched the audit of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems, which builds the fuselage for the Boeing 737 Max, after a door plug panel blew out in midair during an Alaska Airlines flight on January 5.

The FAA gives Boeing 90 days to fix quality control issues. Critics say they run deep

Business

The FAA gives Boeing 90 days to fix quality control issues. Critics say they run deep

The Boeing 737 Max 9 takes off again, but the company faces more turbulence ahead

National

The Boeing 737 Max 9 takes off again, but the company faces more turbulence ahead

No one was seriously hurt when the plug came off as the new jet climbed through 14,000 feet after departing Portland, Ore. It returned to make an emergency landing as winds whipped through a hole in the fuselage.

A preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board determined four key bolts that were supposed to hold the door plug in place were missing when the plane left Boeing's factory.

The audit found problems in "Boeing's manufacturing process control, parts handling and storage, and product control," the FAA said in a statement.

The agency says FAA administrator Mike Whitaker discussed the findings with Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun last week, when the agency gave Boeing 90 days to come up with a plan of action to address its quality control problems.

The FAA says it provided both companies with a summary of the audit findings. But the agency declined to share those details with NPR, citing its ongoing investigation.

NTSB says key bolts were missing from the door plug that blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9

National

NTSB says key bolts were missing from the door plug that blew off a Boeing 737 Max 9

The FAA lays out a path for Boeing 737 Max 9 to fly again, but new concerns surface

National

The FAA lays out a path for Boeing 737 Max 9 to fly again, but new concerns surface

Auditors visited Boeing's factory in Renton, Wash. and Spirit's plant in Wichita, Kan.

Boeing confirmed Friday that it is in talks to buy Spirit.

"We believe that the reintegration of Boeing and Spirit AeroSystems' manufacturing operations would further strengthen aviation safety, improve quality and serve the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders," said Jessica Kowal, Boeing's director of media relations, in a statement.

That would be a change of strategy for Boeing, which nearly two decades ago sold off the assets that are now part of Spirit.

But the supplier has had several costly and embarrassing problems with quality control in recent years as it pushed to keep up with Boeing's ambitious production schedule.

NPR's Joel Rose reported from Washington, D.C. and Russell Lewis from Birmingham, Ala.