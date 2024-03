The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets has pleaded guilty Jack Texeira, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking secret U.S. military documents online, has pleaded guilty. Under the terms of a plea deal, he faces between 11 and 16 years in prison.

The Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets has pleaded guilty Jack Texeira, the Air National Guardsman accused of leaking secret U.S. military documents online, has pleaded guilty. Under the terms of a plea deal, he faces between 11 and 16 years in prison.