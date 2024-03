Da'Vine Joy Randolph joins IBAM to discuss her Oscar nomination and artistic process Brittany Luse, host of It's Been a Minute, sat down with Da'Vine Joy Randolph to hear how she constructed her Oscar nominated role in The Holdovers – and channeling the spirits of her loved ones.

Listen · 8:00