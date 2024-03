#2419: So Much for Brotherly Love : The Best of Car Talk Kieran from Louisiana has to leave his car for a long time. The last time he stored it the brakes rusted so bad they had to be replaced. Should he instead leave the car with his brother? Find out how many ways there are to say, "Absolutely Not!" from the Tappet Brothers on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2419: So Much for Brotherly Love #2419: So Much for Brotherly Love Listen · 34:44 34:44 Kieran from Louisiana has to leave his car for a long time. The last time he stored it the brakes rusted so bad they had to be replaced. Should he instead leave the car with his brother? Find out how many ways there are to say, "Absolutely Not!" from the Tappet Brothers on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk