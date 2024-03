High rates of tourism are good and bad for historic European cities : State of the World from NPR During the COVID-19 pandemic, European cities experienced a dramatic drop in tourism. Now that visitors have returned in force, locals have mixed feelings. Many cities rely on tourism money, but throngs of people and the demand for short-term rentals can change the very places people are clamoring to visit. We hear about how Saville, Spain is experiencing that tension.

State of the World from NPR Tourism in Europe Recovers Causing Delight and Dismay Tourism in Europe Recovers Causing Delight and Dismay Listen · 5:52 5:52 Enlarge this image toggle caption Miguel Macias/NPR Miguel Macias/NPR During the COVID-19 pandemic, European cities experienced a dramatic drop in tourism. Now that visitors have returned in force, locals have mixed feelings. Many cities rely on tourism money, but throngs of people and the demand for short-term rentals can change the very places people are clamoring to visit. We hear about how Saville, Spain is experiencing that tension. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor