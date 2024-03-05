Bob Edwards

Bob Edwards died last month. He was 76.

Bob Edwards was a radio legend and a pioneer of public radio. Edwards joined NPR in 1974. That same year, he became a co-host of All Things Considered, the public broadcaster's signature evening newsmagazine.

The program's success led to the spinoff Morning Edition in 1979 where Bob became the show's first host–a position he held for nearly 25 years. In that time he won a Peabody award and was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame.

We're taking a moment to remember the life of the legendary radio host. Jesse Thorn spoke with Bob when the show was called The Sound of Young America. The show was taped at KZSC at University of California, Santa Cruz. In 2007, Bob Edwards graced the studios of KZSC to explain why he stuck with public radio for decades and revealed what NPR was like at the very, very beginning.