The Contenders, Vol. 4: Our running list of the year's best songs

toggle caption Muriel Margaret/Courtesy of the artist

Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins NPR's Stephen Thompson and host Robin Hilton to update our ongoing tally of songs that could end up on our best-of lists this year. Our latest mix includes classic, windows-down R&B from Summer Banton, Patrick Watson's gorgeous, solo piano cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," Madi Diaz's stirring reflection on the meaning and purpose of life and more.

Featured Songs:

1. Empress Of: "Feminine," from For Your Consideration

2. Rosie Tucker: "All My Exes Live In Vortexes," from UTOPIA NOW!

3. Patrick Watson: "Perfect Day (Piano Komorebi Version)" (Single)

4. Summer Banton: "Boyfriend" (Single)

5. Madi Diaz: "God Person," from Weird Faith

6. Friko: "Get Numb To It," from Where we've been, Where we go from here