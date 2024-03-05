The Contenders, Vol. 4: Our running list of the year's best songs
The Contenders, Vol. 4: Our running list of the year's best songs
Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins NPR's Stephen Thompson and host Robin Hilton to update our ongoing tally of songs that could end up on our best-of lists this year. Our latest mix includes classic, windows-down R&B from Summer Banton, Patrick Watson's gorgeous, solo piano cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," Madi Diaz's stirring reflection on the meaning and purpose of life and more.
Featured Songs:
1. Empress Of: "Feminine," from For Your Consideration
2. Rosie Tucker: "All My Exes Live In Vortexes," from UTOPIA NOW!
3. Patrick Watson: "Perfect Day (Piano Komorebi Version)" (Single)
4. Summer Banton: "Boyfriend" (Single)
5. Madi Diaz: "God Person," from Weird Faith
6. Friko: "Get Numb To It," from Where we've been, Where we go from here