The Contenders, Vol. 4: Our running list of the year's best songs : All Songs Considered Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins NPR's Stephen Thompson and host Robin Hilton to update our running tally of songs that could end up on NPR Music's best-of-the-year lists.

Featured Tracks:

1. Empress Of: "Feminine," from For Your Consideration
2. Rosie Tucker: "All My Exes Live In Vortexes," from UTOPIA NOW!
3. Patrick Watson: "Perfect Day" (Single)
4. Summer Banton: "Boyfriend" (Single)
5. Madi Diaz: "God Person," from Weird Faith
6. Friko: "Get Numb To It," from Where we've been, Where we go from here

The Contenders, Vol. 4: Our running list of the year's best songs

Madi Diaz's new album, Weird Faith, includes the deeply affecting song, "God Person," one of our best-of-the-year contenders. Muriel Margaret/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

Muriel Margaret/Courtesy of the artist

Brittany Luse, host of NPR's It's Been A Minute, joins NPR's Stephen Thompson and host Robin Hilton to update our ongoing tally of songs that could end up on our best-of lists this year. Our latest mix includes classic, windows-down R&B from Summer Banton, Patrick Watson's gorgeous, solo piano cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day," Madi Diaz's stirring reflection on the meaning and purpose of life and more.

