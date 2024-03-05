2024 Oscar Guide: International Feature

This year's crop of Oscar nominees for the best international feature adopt vastly different approaches to tell their disparate stories. There's a couple that tackle the specter of fascism, one about the plight of migrants and one about an infamous real-life plane crash and its aftermath. Also there's one about a guy who cleans toilets. Today, we get into what we think will win, what should win, and where to watch this year's nominees.