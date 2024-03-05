Accessibility links
How the SEC could add teeth to ESGs with rules requiring companies to report the : The Indicator from Planet Money The Securities and Exchange Commission is expected to issue new rules this week on how companies disclose their greenhouse gas emissions. This is part of a broader movement for more environmentally and socially conscious financial options, known as ESG investing. Today on the show, what the proposed climate disclosure rule says, why it's so controversial, and if it passes, what that'll mean for investors and the stock market.

The Indicator from Planet Money

How the SEC's new rule could reveal more about a company's emissions

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler testifies during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill September 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

