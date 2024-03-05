A War Reporter Reckons With A Deadly Cancer Diagnosis : Fresh Air As a war correspondent, Rod Nordland faced death many times over. But in 2019, Nordland confronted a different type of danger when he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, the most lethal form of brain tumor. "I had to face the reality that my death was within a fairly short timespan, highly probable," he says. "I think it made me a better person." His new memoir is Waiting for the Monsoon.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Sloane Crosley's new memoir Grief Is For People.



And David Bianculli reviews Jon Stewart's return to The Daily Show, and the new season of John Oliver's Last Week Tonight.

