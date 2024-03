Supreme Court, by a unanimous ruling, restores Trump to the Colorado ballot NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) after the Supreme Court rejected state attempts to remove Donald Trump from presidential primary ballots over his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Politics Supreme Court, by a unanimous ruling, restores Trump to the Colorado ballot Supreme Court, by a unanimous ruling, restores Trump to the Colorado ballot Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) after the Supreme Court rejected state attempts to remove Donald Trump from presidential primary ballots over his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor