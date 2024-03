Political leaders in China are meeting with the goal of recharging their economy China is holding its annual legislative and political meeting and restarting an ailing economy is at top of the agenda.

Asia Political leaders in China are meeting with the goal of recharging their economy Political leaders in China are meeting with the goal of recharging their economy Listen · 3:48 3:48 China is holding its annual legislative and political meeting and restarting an ailing economy is at top of the agenda. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor