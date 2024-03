The CO2 shortage in Australia has soft drinks going flat The CO2 shortage has left the shelves of some Australian supermarket chains bereft of many preferred beverages. The supply that's available is being prioritized for medical and other uses.

The CO2 shortage in Australia has soft drinks going flat The CO2 shortage has left the shelves of some Australian supermarket chains bereft of many preferred beverages. The supply that's available is being prioritized for medical and other uses.