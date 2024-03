July selection to begin in trial for 2nd parent in Michigan school shooting case The trial of the father of a Michigan teenager who shot and killed four of his classmates in 2021 begins Tuesday. James Crumbley faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

National July selection to begin in trial for 2nd parent in Michigan school shooting case July selection to begin in trial for 2nd parent in Michigan school shooting case Listen · 3:41 3:41 The trial of the father of a Michigan teenager who shot and killed four of his classmates in 2021 begins Tuesday. James Crumbley faces four counts of involuntary manslaughter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor