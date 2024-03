A strong showing for Haley on Super Tuesday could reveal Trump's biggest weak spots Former President Donald Trump is expected to take another step toward wrapping up the GOP presidential nomination on Super Tuesday, but some Republicans are hesitant to vote for him.

