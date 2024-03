A Pittsburgh program tackles chronic absenteeism using community volunteers Since the pandemic, schools across the country are struggling with chronic absenteeism. One Pittsburgh community has asked senior citizens to help get kids to school every day.

A Pittsburgh program tackles chronic absenteeism using community volunteers A Pittsburgh program tackles chronic absenteeism using community volunteers Listen · 4:42 4:42 Since the pandemic, schools across the country are struggling with chronic absenteeism. One Pittsburgh community has asked senior citizens to help get kids to school every day. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor