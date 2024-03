Why Oregon is recriminalizing even small amounts of illicit drugs Oregon's state legislature voted to reverse a measure that decriminalized personal drug use. What does the Oregon experiment and its likely overhaul mean in the wider context of the U.S. war on drugs?

Law Why Oregon is recriminalizing even small amounts of illicit drugs Why Oregon is recriminalizing even small amounts of illicit drugs Listen · 5:52 5:52 Oregon's state legislature voted to reverse a measure that decriminalized personal drug use. What does the Oregon experiment and its likely overhaul mean in the wider context of the U.S. war on drugs? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor