Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate.

Politics Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema retires from Senate Listen · 3:56 3:56 A key player in the Senate's bipartisan negotiations is leaving. In a video, Kyrsten Sinema, the Democrat turned independent senator from Arizona, said she'll retire from the Senate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor