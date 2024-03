The iconic Mr. Darcy shirt was auctioned off today An auction in London Tuesday focused on costumes from period dramas, including one very special item: The very shirt Colin Firth wore in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

