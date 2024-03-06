A deep dive into Cuba's rich musical history, reported from Havana

Is it really a good idea to take a vacation with your coworkers? If you're part of the Alt.Latino team, it is.

Last month Alt.Latino co-host Anamaria Sayre decided to join Felix Contreras on a planned trip to attend the 39th annual Havana Jazz Festival, an international event that attracts fans of both Cuban music and jazz from around the world. Spread out among several historic venues around the Cuban capital city, the team spent eight days taking in the sights and sounds of one of the oldest cities in Latin America. Hours before they returned home, Felix and Ana recorded this episode reflecting on everything they heard the legacy of Cuba's musical diversity.

