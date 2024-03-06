Accessibility links
The 2024 Super Tuesday Roundup : 1A Another Super Tuesday is in the books and the race to the White House is underway.

Millions of Americans finished primary voting yesterday across 16 states and one US territory – solidifying some of the matchups we'll be watching come November.

It's looking like a rematch – with former President Donald Trump taking on the incumbent president, Joe Biden.

Nikki Haley may have won Vermont's delegates, but after numerous defeats elsewhere, she's decided to bow out of the presidential race.

But what about other races on the ballot?

We discuss the latest – who's up, who's down – and break down the results. Later on, we e take a look at voting at the state and local levels.

A voter leaves a polling place after casting their ballot in the state's primary in Mountain Brook, Alabama. Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images hide caption

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

A voter leaves a polling place after casting their ballot in the state's primary in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

