The 2024 Super Tuesday Roundup

Enlarge this image toggle caption Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Another Super Tuesday is in the books and the race to the White House is underway.

Millions of Americans finished primary voting yesterday across 16 states and one territory – solidifying some of the matchups we'll be watching come November.

It's looking like a rematch – with former President Donald Trump taking on the incumbent president, Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump celebrated his primary wins – getting much closer to becoming the GOP nominee.

Nikki Haley did win Vermont's delegates but after numerous defeats elsewhere, has decided to bow out of the presidential race.

We discuss the latest – who's up, who's down – and break down the results. Later on, we e take a look at voting at the state and local levels.

