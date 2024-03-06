Haley's Out: Can Trump Win Her Supporters?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Nikki Haley's announcement that she was suspending her campaign for president didn't come as a surprise. She's trailed front-runner Donald Trump in all but two Republican primary contests so far.



Haley did manage to sway some Republican voters away from Trump. She also managed to recruit independents and Democrats, too. As she ended her campaign on a stage in South Carolina, Haley did not endorse Trump. She said he would have to earn their votes.



Nikki Haley appealed to Republicans who did not want another four years of Trump. Now that she's out of the race, where will her voters go?



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Avery Keatley and Vincent Acovino. It was edited by Courtney Dorning and Megan Pratz. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.