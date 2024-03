Morning news brief Donald Trump dominates GOP primaries. Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance in California's U.S. Senate race. Change Healthcare is hit with a cyberattack and it's causing problems.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 12:03 12:03 Donald Trump dominates GOP primaries. Democrat Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance in California's U.S. Senate race. Change Healthcare is hit with a cyberattack and it's causing problems. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor