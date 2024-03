Trump dominated Super Tuesday. What can we expect from him down the road? NPR's Steve Inskeep asks former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson what's next for the Republican Party following the Super Tuesday results.

Politics Trump dominated Super Tuesday. What can we expect from him down the road? Trump dominated Super Tuesday. What can we expect from him down the road? Listen · 7:00 7:00 NPR's Steve Inskeep asks former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson what's next for the Republican Party following the Super Tuesday results. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor