Experts are skeptical of an Alabama bill to protect IVF clinics from prosecution Alabama lawmakers are set to approve a bill protecting IVF clinics from prosecution. This comes after providers paused services following a state Supreme Court ruling that exposes them to liability.

Alabama lawmakers are set to approve a bill protecting IVF clinics from prosecution. This comes after providers paused services following a state Supreme Court ruling that exposes them to liability.