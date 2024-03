People track their number of steps. Now dogs can get in on the action Strava partners with smart dog collar manufacturer Fi to bring their technology to the canine market. With the app and collar your dog's step count, exercise route and other data will be available.

Animals People track their number of steps. Now dogs can get in on the action People track their number of steps. Now dogs can get in on the action Listen · 0:28 0:28 Strava partners with smart dog collar manufacturer Fi to bring their technology to the canine market. With the app and collar your dog's step count, exercise route and other data will be available. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor