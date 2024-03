$40 million will help Yellowstone National Park address a lack of employee housing Yellowstone National Park has received an anonymous $40 million gift to fund affordable housing for employees. Affordable housing is an issue for national park employees across the country.

$40 million will help Yellowstone National Park address a lack of employee housing

Yellowstone National Park has received an anonymous $40 million gift to fund affordable housing for employees. Affordable housing is an issue for national park employees across the country.