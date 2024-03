Sizing up the results of California's open Senate primary on Super Tuesday Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance in the California U.S. Senate race.

National Sizing up the results of California's open Senate primary on Super Tuesday Sizing up the results of California's open Senate primary on Super Tuesday Listen · 3:30 3:30 Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advance in the California U.S. Senate race. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor