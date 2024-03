Bitcoin hits record high — buoyed by a surge of interest from mom-and-pop investors The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is turning a new page — as investors give it a renewed look after a challenging time.

Business Bitcoin hits record high — buoyed by a surge of interest from mom-and-pop investors Bitcoin hits record high — buoyed by a surge of interest from mom-and-pop investors Listen · 1:59 1:59 The cryptocurrency Bitcoin is turning a new page — as investors give it a renewed look after a challenging time. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor