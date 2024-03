Super Tuesday was the biggest test yet to this year's voting systems Indications are that things generally went smoothly — good news in a year that has experts worried about the state of democracy.

Politics Super Tuesday was the biggest test yet to this year's voting systems Super Tuesday was the biggest test yet to this year's voting systems Listen · 3:51 3:51 Indications are that things generally went smoothly — good news in a year that has experts worried about the state of democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor