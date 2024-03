The health care system is on the brink of disaster because of a cyberattack Because one company, Change Healthcare, has been hit with a cyberattack, people across the country are having trouble filling prescriptions, and doctors haven't been able to bill insurance providers.

Technology The health care system is on the brink of disaster because of a cyberattack The health care system is on the brink of disaster because of a cyberattack Listen · 3:29 3:29 Because one company, Change Healthcare, has been hit with a cyberattack, people across the country are having trouble filling prescriptions, and doctors haven't been able to bill insurance providers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor