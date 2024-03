With Haley set to drop out, Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with North Carolina Governor Doug Burgum, once a challenger to Trump, on the future of Trump's campaign and the Republican party.

Elections With Haley set to drop out, Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee With Haley set to drop out, Trump becomes the presumptive Republican nominee Listen · 7:46 7:46 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with North Carolina Governor Doug Burgum, once a challenger to Trump, on the future of Trump's campaign and the Republican party. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor