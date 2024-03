With Trump as presumptive nominee, Biden's reelection campaign has parallels to 2012 Michel Martin asks 2012 Obama campaign manager Jim Messina about the Democratic Party's 2024 approach and parallels with Mitt Romney's challenge to former President Barack Obama's reelection bid.

Elections With Trump as presumptive nominee, Biden's reelection campaign has parallels to 2012 With Trump as presumptive nominee, Biden's reelection campaign has parallels to 2012 Listen · 5:36 5:36 Michel Martin asks 2012 Obama campaign manager Jim Messina about the Democratic Party's 2024 approach and parallels with Mitt Romney's challenge to former President Barack Obama's reelection bid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor