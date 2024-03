Malcolm X is set to become the first Black person in Nebraska's Hall of Fame Malcolm X is set to be the newest member — and first Black person — in Nebraska's Hall of Fame. His induction is set for spring.

National Malcolm X is set to become the first Black person in Nebraska's Hall of Fame Malcolm X is set to become the first Black person in Nebraska's Hall of Fame Listen · 3:52 3:52 Malcolm X is set to be the newest member — and first Black person — in Nebraska's Hall of Fame. His induction is set for spring. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor