A new generation of young entrepreneurs are taking over China's private sector Much of China's private sector is helmed by powerful family firms that drove economic growth for decades. Now, a new generation of entrepreneurs are taking over these firms.

Asia A new generation of young entrepreneurs are taking over China's private sector A new generation of young entrepreneurs are taking over China's private sector Listen · 4:28 4:28 Much of China's private sector is helmed by powerful family firms that drove economic growth for decades. Now, a new generation of entrepreneurs are taking over these firms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor