Overwhelmed, a single mom threw away her dishes. A stranger showed she wasn't alone In this week's My Unsung Hero story, Bethany Renfree describes a helpful hand that made her feel like a better single-parent mother.

Culture Overwhelmed, a single mom threw away her dishes. A stranger showed she wasn't alone Overwhelmed, a single mom threw away her dishes. A stranger showed she wasn't alone Listen · 2:47 2:47 In this week's My Unsung Hero story, Bethany Renfree describes a helpful hand that made her feel like a better single-parent mother. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor